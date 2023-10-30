Roy Keane responds to Erling Haaland taunts after Manchester derby double

Roy Keane had a brilliant response to the chants Erling Haaland was subjected to by Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in Sunday's' 3-0 derby win.United supporters chanted"Keano!" and"Haaland how's your dad?" and that a lit a fire amongst Leeds-born Haaland, who clearly enjoyed celebrating his brace.Speaking to Sky Sports, Haaland said:"I felt a little bit , lots of people singing to me 'Keano', I don't know why! I had the pressure.

Keane was asked about the chants in the Sky Sports studio but joked the fans were singing for his namesake and fellow Ireland international Robbie, formerly of Spurs, Liverpool and many other sides in the Premier League.In his autobiography, Keane admitted that his shocking red card challenge on Haaland was premeditated and an act of revenge in response to Haaland shouting over him when he ruptured his cruciate ligament in a game against Leeds.

