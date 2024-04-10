Roy Keane jokes about Erik ten Hag's positive interview after Manchester United's draw with Liverpool

Roy Keane joked that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may have 'had a couple of glasses of wine' before giving a positive interview after the Premier League match against Liverpool . Ten Hag's team earned a point in the Sunday afternoon game and could have won had Aaron Wan-Bissaka not conceded a late penalty for a foul on Harvey Elliott. Keane was unimpressed by the performance, despite the draw.

The result could be damaging for Liverpool, who missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table. They now sit second behind Arsenal, who beat Brighton on Saturday, and just a point ahead of defending champions Manchester City. READ MORE: Manchester United football director John Murtough set to leave Old Trafford READ MORE: Erik ten Hag has gone viral for answering the question every Manchester United fan is asking It also wasn't helpful for United, who end the weekend 11 points behind fifth-place Aston Villa with seven fixtures remaining, although they have a game in hand. "Listen, obviously he's had a couple of glasses of wine after the game," Keane said on Sky Sports after watching Ten Hag's post-match interview. "I don't know how strong that is, but he seemed really upbeat, and I admire him for it, because he's obviously seeing something that I'm not seeing at this moment in tim

