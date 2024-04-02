Roy Keane criticizes Erling Haaland's performance against Arsenal

Roy Keane 'missed the point' after his scathing comments regarding Erling Haaland’s performance against Arsenal on Easter Sunday. Manchester City were shut out by a resilient Arsenal side in the goalless draw. It was the first time City had failed to score at home for the first time in 57 games at the Etihad. Keane branded Haaland's hold up play akin to a 'League Two' player. On Sky Sports, he said: “The levels of his general play were so poor, not just today.

I think his laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be - in front of goal he’s the best in the world - but his general play - for such a player it is so poor.

