Roy Keane criticizes Erling Haaland's all-round play

Here we go again. Another big game without an Erling Haaland goal means the criticism is heading his way about what he offers Manchester City . Because his 82 goals and 15 assists in 90 games isn't enough. After a blank against Arsenal, Roy Keane called Haaland a 'League Two player' when it comes to his all-round play , which led to a big, boring debate over how he plays when he's not scoring a hat-trick every game.
So imagine Keane's opinion when Haaland was kept quiet against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, similar to last season in the semi-final. L'Equipe hammered Haaland's performance with their notorious player ratings, and his quiet night prompted another attack from Keane on the latest Stick to Football podcast where he explained his original comments. ALSO READ: Man City hint at double Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne fitness boost after Real Madrid scares ALSO READ: Man City's seven simple changes vs Luton to address fitness concerns for Real Madrid "I don't know what the big deal is, I give Erling Haaland praise every week, I give Manchester City praise, and I think he's an amazing striker. But his general play is that of a League Two player," Keane said, doubling down. "I don't expect people to agree with me. "His general play, week in, week out is nowhere near good enough. As a goal scorer and a striker, the best – and I said tha
