Roy Jones Jr names Terence Crawford as pound-for-pound king in boxing

Former professional boxer Roy Jones Jr has named Terence Crawford as the pound-for-pound king in boxing, with Naoya Inoue as a close contender. Jones Jr believes that Crawford deserves the title and that he was previously overlooked due to lack of opportunities.

The Ring Magazine's rankings also place Crawford at the top spot. Jones Jr also mentioned Dmitry Bivol as another strong contender for the pound-for-pound title.

Roy Jones Jr Terence Crawford Pound-For-Pound King Boxing Naoya Inoue Dmitry Bivol

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Terence Crawford joins Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent as Dr Dre is honoured in Hollywood...Welterweight champion Terrence Crawford receives face time call from Rap legend Dr. Dre who reveals his admiration for the boxing star

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

– Terence Crawford stuns fans with physique as he awaits winner of Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian F...Welterweight champion Terrence Crawford receives face time call from Rap legend Dr. Dre who reveals his admiration for the boxing star

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Rules for Mike Tyson's last fight against Roy Jones Jr ahead of Jake Paul boutMike Tyson's last fight against Roy Jones Jr had a specific set of rules.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Mike Tyson's last opponent didn't hold back with worrying verdict on Jake Paul fightRoy Jones Jr has had his say on Tyson vs Paul.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Meet Margaret's Four Grandchildren: Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Margarita Armstrong-JonesLearn about Margaret's four grandchildren and their diverse careers and interests.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Cindy Crawford is effortlessly chic in arty skirt and emerald green leather jacket for dinner at...'My Hot Date' Kaia Gerber, 22, and her iconic model mom Cindy Crawford, 58, pose for the camera before heading out together on a night out showing off their striking similarities and complimentary fashion sense.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »