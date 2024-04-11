Row over Irish dual language street signs in North Belfast

Two streets in North Belfast have been the source of another row at City Hall over Irish dual language street signs . Applications for dual language street signs in Irish at Sunningdale Park North off Ballysillan Road and Ben Madigan Park South, Cavehill passed the threshold for the erection of Irish signs, while simultaneously facing majority objection to the new signs in a resident’s survey.
At a City Hall committee this week councillors agreed not to erect Irish language signs despite both streets reaching the threshold. However tensions arose at the decision to put the applications “to the back of the queue” rather than scrap them altogether. Last December there was bitter disagreement at Belfast City Council, with DUP and TUV Councillors raising objections to council officers and arguing Sunningdale Park North should not be surveyed due to a potential “negative impact on community relations” in the majority Unionist Ballysillan area. Sinn Féin replied Sunningdale Park North was “mixed.” On a recorded vote at the People and Communities Committee, elected representatives voted to go ahead with a survey for Sunningdale Park North, with 13 votes in support from Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance, to five votes against from the DUP. It was agreed two other streets requested for Irish signs, Ballysillan Road and Ebor Street, would not be surveyed on that request
Belfast City Hall Irish Dual Language Street Signs Controversy Objections Survey Threshold Tensions Decision
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »