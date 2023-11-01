Rovio blocks 'disturbing' pro-Israel ad found in Angry Birds and other games

According to Reuters, the pro-Israel ad - created by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of an"advocacy drive" amid the continuing Israel-Hamas war - featured images of Hamas militants, rocket attacks, terrified Israeli families, explosions, and blurred graphic footage, culminating in the message,"We will make sure that those who harm us pay a heavy price."

Speaking to Reuters, an Israeli government official confirmed the ads were part of a $1.5m USD campaign but insisted advertisers had been instructed to block the advert"for people under 18". Despite these instructions, Reuters said it had documented six cases – in Britain, France, Austria, Germany, and Holland – where the adverts had been served in games for children or families.

In one instance, the advertisement had been seen by a six-year-old boy while playing Angry Birds, and Reuters reports it was also served to users, including children, of a number of other games: Alice's Mergeland, Stack, Balls'n Ropes, Subway Surfers, and Solitaire: Card Game 2023. headtopics.com

Angry Birds developer Rovio confirmed the advert had been shown to its players in a statement provided to Reuters."Somehow these ads with disturbing content have in error made it through to our game", it wrote, but the Sega-owned company would not identify which of its"dozen or so" partners had placed the advert., Rovio said,"We work hard to make our games fun and safe to play.

Reuters says it was unable to determine which advertisers were serving the advert to Angry Birds and other games, despite contacting 43 firms listed as Rovio's third-party data providers, and contacting ad companies the Israeli government confirmed it had spent money with. headtopics.com

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs' head of digital, David Saranga, told Reuters he had"no idea" how the advert had ended up inside various games, but defended the graphic nature of the campaign, saying,"We want the world to understand that what happened here in Israel," he said."It's a massacre."

