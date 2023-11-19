Route Rethink Leads to Traffic Jams for Furniture Transport

Route rethink took me into traffic jams, but it was still a quick and easy way to get my old furniture to its new home. It was perhaps the first time in my life I’d been in control of a vehicle, rather than a passenger, and truly experienced the frustration many drivers caught in a traffic jam must feel. I was on Fulham Palace Road, stuck in a queue of traffic heading towards Putney Bridge, and for once I had no quick or easy way to get round it.

Of course, I’d encountered gridlock as a car or bus passenger countless times before. But this time felt different, because I was in charge of a vehicle and had no option but to wait for the traffic ahead of me to start moving. The origins of my rare participation in a traffic jam came a few days earlier when I mentioned to a friend that I had a large chest of drawers in my storage unit I wanted to sell. Quite how our conversation had strayed from usual subjects such as music, cycling, football and generally putting the world to rights, and onto bedroom furniture, is unclear





