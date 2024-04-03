Rough Trade to Open Biggest UK Store in Liverpool

An independent music shop will be opening its biggest UK store in Liverpool later this month. Rough Trade, which opened its first store in London in 1976, sells a wide range of vinyl records, including limited and rare editions, as well as music, books and merchandise. It also hosts gigs in-store. The new shop, located on Hanover Street, will comprise two floors, with the ground floor housing the record store and café, which will serve Dark Arts Coffee.

The first floor will feature a dedicated venue space with a capacity of 290, as well as a bar stocked with a selection of Signature Brew beers on ta

Rough Trade confirms opening date of new city storeThe owners want the store to reflect Liverpool's 'rich and diverse music scene'

