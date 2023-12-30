Rotten Away Form Continues for Leeds United

Rotten away form continues Leeds United are fourth in the Championship overall, fourth in the home table and fourth in the away table. Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have been better than them in every regard up to now. The Whites are the only side in the league still unbeaten at home and one of only three in the entire EFL. And yet, their three main rivals have still picked up more points in home games. The problems became clearer in the away side of the table.

While the Whites may be the fourth-best team on the road, the gap to the best three widens significantly. Leicester have picked up 15 more points than Leeds in the 13 home matches they have each had.] READ MORE: Daniel Farke opens up on Leeds United price they must pay after West Brom decision That’s 10 Leicester wins to United’s five. Ipswich have seven more points and Southampton five. For whatever reason, on the road, is where the Whites are losing the war. It’s not an improving scenario either. The last three away games have all been lost by one goal apiec





leedslivenews » / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United press conference after Preston North End clashFollow the latest from the Leeds United manager's post-match debrief at Deepdale after the Boxing Day clash with Ryan Lowe's Preston North End

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United's Dominance Against Manchester UnitedNewcastle United looked like a good bet for a third consecutive win against Manchester United for the first time in over a century. Despite a few tense moments, Newcastle ultimately dominated the match.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Leeds Christmas Markets 2023: Behind the ScenesTake a sneak peek behind the scenes at the finishing touches being made ahead of the launch of Leeds Christmas Markets 2023. Explore all preparations and new stall locations.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Criminals Locked Up in Leeds Courts in NovemberNovember has been another busy month, with some of the region's most dangerous criminals locked up at the courts in Leeds. The month saw sentences passed for a Leeds mum who was jailed for cruelty to a child after she continued a relationship with a man her daughter said had sexually abused her and Cosmin Burcuta who raped a sex worker on her birthday after she asked him to remove his shoes.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Leeds Bar The Canary Unveils Christmas Food Menu with Bottomless Gravy OptionsLeeds bar and restaurant The Canary has unveiled its Christmas food menu, featuring bottomless gravy-inspired options. The menu includes festive wings with gin and cranberry glaze, parsnip fries, and pigs in blankets. The main menu offers the Canary Christmas burger, the buttermilk festive burger, and the festive vegan burger. All dishes come with spiced slaw, lettuce, and tomato, and can be accompanied by parsnip fries. Free bottomless gravy is available with any dish. The menu is available from noon to 8pm daily.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Nations Agree to Transition Away from Fossil Fuels at UN Climate SummitNations at the UN climate summit have for the first time taken explicit aim at the use of fossil fuels. The talks in Dubai came close to collapse but in a dramatic turn-around, nations agreed to "transition away" from coal, oil and gas. But small islands hit hard by climate change protested, saying the deal was rushed through without them.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »