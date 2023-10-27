Rotherham United sign former Middlesbrough and Hull City centre-back in time to face Sheffield Wednesday

The 32-year-old, who had spells with Hull City and Middlesbrough after coming through Liverpool’s academy, has signed a short-term deal and had been registered in time to face Sheffield Wednesday. But although he played 26 times for Rovers last season, the central defender has not played a minute’s competitive football since.

But Peltier went off with cramp after scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Coventry City, with midfielder Hakeem Odoffin completing the game in his place. Ayala has solved the problem of numbers, but Taylor is conscious he will have to be careful not to ask too much of him too soon. 'For him to be available to play some part, it depends on his training time up to this point,' said the Millers manager before the signing was confirmed. 'To put him on the pitch would be...

