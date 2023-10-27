Rotherham United have all the confidence going into Championship derby against Sheffield Wednesday

But whereas winless Sheffield Wednesday have kicked off life under new manager Danny Rohl with consecutive away defeats and no goals, Rotherham United came back from the international break with a second-half performance of real confidence to beat Coventry City 2-0.

'In football, moments are huge,' said Taylor. 'The first goal is huge because it makes everyone feel better about themselves. 'In the first half we got in good areas of the pitch and it was a bit deflating when the cross didn't come off or there was no one in the box. 'Goals change the way people feel, the biggest change is the players on the pitch and the next biggest one is the 10,000 people in the stadium who are supporting you and believing in what you are doing.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Leon Clarke on Sheffield United joy, Sheffield Wednesday naivety, Steel City hostility and Hull City heroicsLeon Clarke has an interesting perspective on the Steel City derby. Read more ⮕

Leeds United Championship rival gives ex-Man United hero frosty reception after ‘no fear’ commentLeeds United’s Championship rival Birmingham City have hit a difficult run of form coinciding with the appointment of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. Read more ⮕

Rotherham 2-0 Coventry | Championship highlightsRotherham 2-0 Coventry Read more ⮕

Rotherham United 2 Coventry City 0: Millers' likely hero inspires them in an unlikely wayIt is amazing what a goal can do for you. Read more ⮕

Plymouth 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday | Championship highlightsPlymouth 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Read more ⮕

Arsenal vs Sheffield United LIVE: Gunners take on struggling Blades aiming to keep up with rivals...petit Read more ⮕