Rotherham Relegated from English Football League

Rotherham became the first side in the English Football League to be relegated this season after a 1-0 loss at home to fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle . Bali Mumba's goal lit up a poor first half as the Millers ' two-year stay in the Championship came to an end with five games still to play. Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson kept his side in it with a number of good saves while Plymouth substitute Ben Waine hit the post late on as the Pilgrims ended a six-game winless run.

It moves them up to 19th in the Championship, four points from safety, and means the Millers return to League One with an unassailable 19-point gap to 21st-place Birmingham City with only 15 points left to play for

Rotherham English Football League Relegation Loss Plymouth Argyle Championship Millers

