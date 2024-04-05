Rotherham Relegated from English Football League

Rotherham became the first side in the English Football League to be relegated this season after a 1-0 loss at home to fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle . Bali Mumba's goal lit up a poor first half as the Millers ' two-year stay in the Championship came to an end with five games still to play. Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson kept his side in it with a number of good saves while Plymouth substitute Ben Waine hit the post late on as the Pilgrims ended a six-game winless run.
It moves them up to 19th in the Championship, four points from safety, and means the Millers return to League One with an unassailable 19-point gap to 21st-place Birmingham City with only 15 points left to play for
Rotherham English Football League Relegation Loss Plymouth Argyle Championship Millers
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Jeff Stelling says non-league clubs ‘the lifeblood and soul of English football’Eastleigh host Hartlepool on Saturday, which is one of 10 focus fixtures across Non-League Day
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Jeff Stelling says non-league clubs ‘the lifeblood and soul of English football’Eastleigh host Hartlepool on Saturday, which is one of 10 focus fixtures across Non-League Day
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds owed nearly £9million by WrexhamThe Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »