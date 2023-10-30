Rotherham manager voices 'concern' for Northern Ireland international

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor has voiced his "concern" over Shane Ferguson's ongoing injury problems.

Ferguson had a third bout of surgery last week on the hernia problems that have kept him sidelined for almost seven months. The 32-year-old has been out since May, missing the start of the new season for his club and the majority of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.Ferguson went under the knife for a third time last week to try and solve the longstanding problem, and is now resting at home before starting another bout of rehabilitation at Rotherham's Roundwood base.

Taylor said: “Surgery on your abdomen is uncomfortable as it is, let alone the amount of times he's had it recently. There was the injection as well. "He just needs a bit of time where he's immobile and at home with his family. I'll look forward to seeing him next week.” headtopics.com

Ferguson played through the pain barrier at the end of last season as Rotherham avoided the drop in the Championship. He had been hoping to return this month but another set-back as delayed his comeback.

Taylor added: “Obviously, we're concerned. It's been a constant theme that we think we're getting towards the bottom of the problem and then an issue arises. “Three operations in quick succession - on the back of the problems he's had previously - isn't good for anyone. All our fingers are crossed for Shane to start showing signs of improvement and feeling better in his body.Ferguson played in Northern Ireland's opening Euro qualifier against San Marino and was on the bench for the next game against Finland. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Northern Monk Brewery to Open New Venue, Northern Market, in LeedsNorthern Monk Brewery has announced the opening date for its new venue, Northern Market, located in Great George Street. The venue will feature a food market, beer hall, and frozen cocktails, serving food from Falafel Guys, Big Buns, and Six Slice Pizza. Read more ⮕

Amber Alert for Heavy Rain in Northern IrelandThe Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for Northern Ireland to an Amber alert due to persistent and heavy rain. The alert is in place for two days and warns of potential flooding and transport disruption. The rain is expected to ease on Tuesday morning. Read more ⮕

Man charged after car ramming incident in Northern IrelandA man has been charged to court after allegedly ramming a patrol car in Northern Ireland, resulting in injuries to three police officers. Read more ⮕

Judd Trump Wins Fourth Northern Ireland Open TitleJudd Trump secures his fourth Northern Ireland Open title with a comfortable 9-3 victory over Chris Wakelin. This win marks his third consecutive ranking title, making him only the fifth player in history to achieve this feat. Read more ⮕

Met Office increases Northern Ireland weather warning to AmberStorm Ciarán will hit the UK this week Read more ⮕

Warning for possible flooding and road closures as heavy rain hits Northern IrelandA number of roads have been closed due to flooding on Monday morning. Read more ⮕