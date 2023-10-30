Rotherham Manager Concerned Over Shane Ferguson's Ongoing Injury Problems

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor has voiced his "concern" over Shane Ferguson's ongoing injury problems.

Ferguson had a third bout of surgery last week on the hernia problems that have kept him sidelined for almost seven months. The 32-year-old has been out since May, missing the start of the new season for his club and the majority of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.Ferguson went under the knife for a third time last week to try and solve the longstanding problem, and is now resting at home before starting another bout of rehabilitation at Rotherham's Roundwood base.

Taylor said: “Surgery on your abdomen is uncomfortable as it is, let alone the amount of times he's had it recently. There was the injection as well. "He just needs a bit of time where he's immobile and at home with his family. I'll look forward to seeing him next week.” headtopics.com

Ferguson played through the pain barrier at the end of last season as Rotherham avoided the drop in the Championship. He had been hoping to return this month but another set-back as delayed his comeback.

Taylor added: “Obviously, we're concerned. It's been a constant theme that we think we're getting towards the bottom of the problem and then an issue arises. “Three operations in quick succession - on the back of the problems he's had previously - isn't good for anyone. All our fingers are crossed for Shane to start showing signs of improvement and feeling better in his body.Ferguson played in Northern Ireland's opening Euro qualifier against San Marino and was on the bench for the next game against Finland. headtopics.com

