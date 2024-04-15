Rotherham Council CEO to work as commissioner in Nottingham

The chief executive of Rotherham Council will not be paid extra for her work as a commissioner in Nottingham .

In Nottingham, she will work alongside lead commissioner Tony McArdle and commissioner for finance, Margaret Lee, who were appointed in February to bring about critical changes at the authority. While Mr McArdle and Ms Lee will be paid a day rate of £1,200 and £1,100 respectively, Ms Kemp will not receive an additional income on top of her Rotherham pay.

“The chief executive will continue in her role as head of paid service at Rotherham Council, alongside her role as commissioner for transformation at Nottingham Council.” Ms Kemp started her career with Greater Manchester Police and went on to spend six years in Blackburn and Darwen, working in the regeneration department.

Rotherham Council Commissioner Nottingham Transformation Bankruptcy

