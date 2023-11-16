Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Talks About Her Successful Lingerie Line

It’s not every day you sit down with a supermodel to discuss her underwear. But for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, getting intimate about intimates is all in a day’s work. ‘I would say I probably have about a dozen bras, in all different colours,’ she tells. ‘Women love to flash me too – that’s always highly entertaining – or I get sent pictures from women who have an entire drawer full of my lingerie.

’ She’s talking, of course, about her phenomenally successful line for M&S which, now heading into its 12th year, is the longest-standing partnership in the history of the British high street. ‘I see it beyond just a collaboration at this point,’ she says. ‘It’s truly like its own standalone brand at Marks & Spencer because the customer knows and loves it so well.’ The secret to its success is no surprise – with a decade of experience as a lingerie model under her belt, Rosie knows her balconettes from her bustiers. ‘I felt I had a deep understanding of the product, having worn it nearly every day of my working life,’ she say

