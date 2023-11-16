Rosemary Oil: An Unlikely Remedy for Rapid Hair Growth

Recently, rosemary oil has emerged as an unlikely remedy for rapid hair growth. On TikTok you’ll find a veritable rosemary oil fan club proclaiming its powers; regrowing edges, thickening hair and lengthening locks is the refrain of countless rave reviews. Does rosemary oil actually work? With testimonials touting its efficacy for alopecia and postpartum hair loss, sceptics might wonder whether there are hard facts to support what seems like another fad.

As it turns out, there’s actually scientific evidence to suggest that rosemary oil can be as effective as the hair growth drug minoxidil – a research study from back in 2015 showed it increased the hair count of alopecia sufferers after six months of use. And according to Dr. Zayn Majeed, hair surgeon at Harley Street Hair Clinic, studies have shown it to be effective at healing nerve endings and promoting hair restoration





