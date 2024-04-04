Rosa Kafaji: From Injury Setback to Success

The 20-year-old has shone in big games with Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG this season, and will hope to do the same against England at Wembley. It felt like 2022 was going to be Rosa Kafaji ’s year. Aged 18, she got her big move from relegation-threatened AIK to title-chasing Hacken, becoming the most expensive domestic transfer in Swedish women’s football history in the process. It came off the back of her first year in the top-flight, one which also included a national team call-up.
She was primed for a breakthrough – until some incredible bad luck. Six minutes into her first game for Hacken, Kafaji broke her leg. Suddenly, her 2022 changed entirely, characterised by eight months of rehab and featuring just two appearances for her new club in all competitions. But her response to such a setback spoke volumes. “A winner always comes back,” she said. And she has. Instead, 2023 was Kafaji’s year
Rosa Kafaji Football Injury Setback Success
