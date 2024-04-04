Rory McIlroy Seeks Golf Lesson from Butch Harmon in Bid to Win Masters

Rory McIlroy has gone back to golf school in a bid to end his Masters drought and finally complete the Grand Slam . The Northern Irishman had a golf lesson with Tiger Woods ' former coach Butch Harmon as he leaves no stone unturned in a bid to claim the green jacket and complete the majors set. McIlroy has missed the cut at Augusta in two of the last three years. It's the only major that eludes him, with his best finish at the tournament being second place in 2022.

In a bid to go one better, McIlroy has linked up with Harmon to get a fresh perspective on where his game has been going wrong in recent months after being unhappy with his swing and some of his iron shots. And McIlroy admits he's picked up some useful hints after spending time in Vegas with Harmon, which he hopes will stand him in good stead when he gets to Georgia next week. "I went last week to see Butch Harmon for a golf lesson. I've seen him over the years, like once every few year

