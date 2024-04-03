Rory McIlroy seeks advice from Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon

Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch Harmon has been working with Rory McIlroy as he prepares to make his 10th attempt to complete a career grand slam but the greatest piece of advice he got lately came closer to home. McIlroy is desperate to win the Masters and join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods as the only players to have tasted victory in all four major championships.

The world number two started the year well with victory in the Dubai Desert Classic in January, but his form on the PGA Tour has been underwhelming ahead of this week’s Valero Texas Open. “I went last week to see Butch Harmon for a golf lesson,” McIlroy told PGA Tour professional Morgan Hoffmann on the “I Can Fly” podcast. “I’ve seen him over the years, like once every few years I’ll say, ‘Hey, Butch, can I just come see you and you can take a look and see what you thin

