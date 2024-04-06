Rory McIlroy fails to close gap on leader at Valero Texas Open

Rory McIlroy failed to make ground on leader Akshay Bhatia with a second-round two-under-par 70 at the Valero Texas Open . McIlroy started the day with a birdie before reeling off five straight pars until being pegged back by a bogey at the 16th. His second birdie of the day came in bizarre fashion at the 18th. McIlroy's wayward approach shot struck a fan in the stands, but the 34-year-old made the most of the free drop before sinking a long-range putt.

McIlroy then went bogey free across his back nine to keep himself in the hunt, but remains six strokes behind leader Bhatia, who sits on -11. McIlroy had entered the day three under as he looks to find something close to top form heading into The Masters at Augusta

Rory Mcilroy Valero Texas Open Golf Akshay Bhatia The Masters Augusta

