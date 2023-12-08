Rory McIlroy changes stance on LIV golfers playing in Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has performed a U-turn over his stance on LIV golfers playing in the Ryder Cup following Jon Rahm's decision toHowever, after Rahm's announcement, McIlroy was adamant that the Spaniard plays at Bethpage, New York in 2025. And in reply to a BBC Sport journalist questioning his change of heart on X, McIlroy replied: "We need Jon.

" McIlroy was responding to a message posted by BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English, which read: "Rory's singing a different tune now that it's Rahm. Didn't hear this kind of chat from him about the others who joined LIV." The world number two replied to that message, writing: "We didn't NEED any of the others in Rome and we didn't miss them. We'd certainly miss and need Jon at Bethpage."McIlroy's about turn comes amid a turbulent time in the men's professional game. In June 2023 the PGA and DP World Tours announced they had a 'framework agreement' to merge with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV and has pledged $2bn (£1.6bn) of suppor





