Rory McIlroy Advised to Block Out Baggage Ahead of Masters

Rory McIlroy has been advised to block out the pressure of winning the Masters to complete a career grand slam. The Valero Texas Open will serve as a warm-up before McIlroy heads to Augusta National. Two-time US Open champion Curtis Strange suggests that focusing on the present will help McIlroy perform better.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Block out the baggage and Rory McIlroy can complete career slamThis month’s Masters gives McIlroy the chance to capture the only major missing from his collection.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Block out the baggage and Rory McIlroy can complete career slamThis month’s Masters gives McIlroy the chance to capture the only major missing from his collection.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »