Roof Collapse at India Buildings on Bridge Street

The roof of the "high risk" India Buildings on Bridge Street , just south of the River Clyde, has collapsed and the council said it is necessary to shut the road for " public safety ". The front of the building is understood to be crumbling with the council confirming there is "significant movement in the front facade". Local resident Eddie McGonnell said repeated concerns were expressed about the condition of the building.

McGonnell said: "What does it take to galvanise them into action – the collapse of the building with potential risk to pedestrians?" Southside Central councillor Soryia Siddique said: "It is concerning to hear there may be emerging structural issues with regards to buildings on Bridge Street.", added: "Far too many heritage buildings are falling into disrepair.

