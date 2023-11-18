HEAD TOPICS

Ronnie Wood enjoys family day out with wife Sally and twin daughters

DailyMailCeleb1 min.

Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally took their twin daughters to watch The Snowman at Peacock Theatre in London. The Rolling Stones guitarist and his family were seen enjoying the outing, with Ronnie wearing a black jacket and a quirky scarf adorned with cats. Sally wore a red jumper with a pink heart, while their daughters looked adorable in their outfits. Ronnie and Sally have been married since 2012.

Ronnie Wood, Sally Wood, Twin Daughters, Family Day Out, The Snowman, Peacock Theatre, London, Rolling Stones, Guitarist

Ronnie Wood enjoyed a family day out with his wife Sally and their twin daughters at a performance of The Snowman at Peacock Theatre in London on Saturday. The Rolling Stones guitarist, 76, wore a black jacket, a quirky scarf adorned with cats, and red jogging bottoms for the outing. Meanwhile, Sally, 46, wore a red jumper emblazoned with a pink heart and blue jeans as she wrapped her arms around her daughters.

Twins Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, six, looked adorable in a peach fluffy coat and a pink 'rock 'n' roll' jumper, respectively. Ronnie and Sally have been married since 2012 and Ronnie has a further four children from his previous relationships

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LBC: Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo.
Source: LBC | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo.
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

METROUK: Shaun Murphy hits back at Ronnie O'Sullivan over cue tauntThe world No.6 tried a new tactic at last week's Northern Ireland Open.
Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Coronation Street spoilers: Sally and Tim's passion ruined by maggotsCoronation Street star Joe Duttine discusses character Tim's danger in upcoming episodes.
Source: MetroUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: On this day in 2012: Ronnie O’Sullivan takes season off ahead of world title winO’Sullivan took a break from snooker for personal reasons but returned to claim the fifth of his seven Crucible titles.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »