Ronnie Wood enjoys family day out with wife Sally and twin daughters

Ronnie Wood enjoyed a family day out with his wife Sally and their twin daughters at a performance of The Snowman at Peacock Theatre in London on Saturday. The Rolling Stones guitarist, 76, wore a black jacket, a quirky scarf adorned with cats, and red jogging bottoms for the outing. Meanwhile, Sally, 46, wore a red jumper emblazoned with a pink heart and blue jeans as she wrapped her arms around her daughters.
Twins Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, six, looked adorable in a peach fluffy coat and a pink 'rock 'n' roll' jumper, respectively. Ronnie and Sally have been married since 2012 and Ronnie has a further four children from his previous relationships
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
LBC: Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo.
Source: LBC | Read more »
GLASGOW_TİMES: Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
OBSERVER_OWL: Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo.
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
METROUK: Shaun Murphy hits back at Ronnie O'Sullivan over cue tauntThe world No.6 tried a new tactic at last week's Northern Ireland Open.
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
METROUK: Coronation Street spoilers: Sally and Tim's passion ruined by maggotsCoronation Street star Joe Duttine discusses character Tim's danger in upcoming episodes.
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
GLASGOW_TİMES: On this day in 2012: Ronnie O’Sullivan takes season off ahead of world title winO’Sullivan took a break from snooker for personal reasons but returned to claim the fifth of his seven Crucible titles.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »