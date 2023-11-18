Ronnie Wood enjoys family day out with wife Sally and twin daughters

Ronnie Wood enjoyed a family day out with his wife Sally and their twin daughters at a performance of The Snowman at Peacock Theatre in London on Saturday. The Rolling Stones guitarist, 76, wore a black jacket, a quirky scarf adorned with cats, and red jogging bottoms for the outing. Meanwhile, Sally, 46, wore a red jumper emblazoned with a pink heart and blue jeans as she wrapped her arms around her daughters.

Twins Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, six, looked adorable in a peach fluffy coat and a pink 'rock 'n' roll' jumper, respectively. Ronnie and Sally have been married since 2012 and Ronnie has a further four children from his previous relationships





