Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter's Toxic Feud Escalates

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter’s toxic feud spilled over after their Masters final battle last weekend - and Barry Hearn is fed up with it. Back in 2018, their feud escalated when they barged into each other at the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible. "That’s for being Mr Angry. You shoulder barged me earlier, I thought I’d give you one back," O'Sullivan said to Carter. O'Sullivan savages younger rivals who 'still can't beat me' despite legend 'going blind'.

That feud showed no signs of cooling at the Masters, with snotgate boiling over in the press. Speaking after the Masters victory, O’Sullivan said: "He needs to sort his f****** life out. I'm not going to skirt around it any more, tip-toeing on eggshells around someone like that. He's a f****** nightmare. I was a rugby star who became NFL trailblazer - now I'm on prime time Saturday night TV. Boxing schedule 2024: Results and dates including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. "Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He's not a nice person. It's not a nice vibe he leaves around the tabl





