Ronnie Corbett's former farmhouse on sale for £1.9m

A historic farmhouse that once belonged to Ronnie Corbett has gone on sale for £1,995,000. The late comedian inadvertently bought 17th century Pyes Farm in Crowhurst, East Sussex, from one of the Great Train Robbers in the 1970s. Corbett was reported to have purchased the Grade II listed property from a company who, unbeknownst to him, was connected to Danny Pembroke, unmasked in 2019 as one of the Great Train Robbers.
During his time at Pyes Farm, the diminutive Scottish entertainer became a popular local personality in the Crowhurst area. Locals remember him stopping to chat and joke and he also raised thousands of pounds for local charities, including contributing artworks to a sale for a local hospic
