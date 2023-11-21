Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan celebrate her 21st birthday with sweet Instagram snaps

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan looked more loved-up than ever as they posed for Instagram pictures while celebrating her 21st birthday at Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair on Monday. The couple cosied up for sweet snaps after the footballer, 21, unveiled a tattoo tribute to the model to mark her birthday weekend. Cheeky Romeo grabbed Mia's bottom in one image, while pulling an animated facial expression for the camera.
Mia looked incredible in a high neck sleeveless black top from Susamusa, which she teamed with a coordinated skirt. Romeo, the middle son of David and Victoria Beckham, dressed cool in a crisp white T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of Supreme washed denim jeans. Cheeky: Romeo Beckham grabbed girlfriend Mia Regan's bottom as they posed for Instagram pictures ahead of celebrating her 21st birthday on Monday Wow! Earlier in the day, the footballer, 21, unveiled a tattoo tribute to his girlfriend Mia to mark her 21st birthday It comes after Romeo unveiled a tattoo tribute to long-term love Mia to mark her 21st birthday over the weeken
