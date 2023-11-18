Romany Gypsy woman shares her heritage on TikTok

Despite living a lavish lifestyle in Essex, Joanne does not forget her heritage. With a custom Rolls Royce parked on the driveway of her £1.5 million house, Joanne Buckley-Smith's luxurious lifestyle is a far cry from the one she had growing up. The 41-year-old was raised as a Romany Gypsy , living in a caravan and a house - so she could go to school - started fruit picking from the age of six and learned how to cook and clean for a family.
But despite now enjoying all the trappings of a wealthy life, including spending thousands of pounds on designer clothes and bags, there are some traditions from Joanne's past she never wants to shake. The mother-of-one, who lives in Braintree, Essex, with her husband Andrew, 53 and son Joseph, 16, is proud of her roots - and takes to TikTok to share footage on what life is like as a Romany Gypsy . From cooking a 'cheap' bacon pudding for Sunday lunch, to doing washing in her garden using a mangle and boiling her tea-towels, Joanne's videos are hugely popular - with the latest one gaining 300,000 view
