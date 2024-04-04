Roman Villa and Rare 'Aisled Building' Unearthed at Housing Development

Archaeologists have uncovered a Roman villa and a rare ' aisled building ' at a housing development near Wantage . Large quantities of pottery, Roman coins, and painted plaster have been found in the villa.
The team is still excavating the aisled building to determine its function and how it fits in with the wider site.
