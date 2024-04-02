Roman Kemp Opens Up About Leaving Capital FM After Loss of Best Friend

Roman Kemp, the popular radio host, has opened up about his decision to leave Capital FM after eight years. He revealed that his departure was motivated by the loss of his best friend and colleague, Joe Lyons, who tragically took his own life in 2020. Roman expressed his difficulty in reliving the heartbreaking event every day at work and his desire to move on and enjoy his achievements.

He acknowledged the impact Joe's death had on him and expressed his readiness to close that chapter of his life

