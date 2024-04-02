Roman Kemp leaves Global Radio after 10 years

Sometimes a change is as good as the rest, and for Roman Kemp his decision to leave Global Radio and strike out for pastures new couldn't come soon enough. The affable presenter, 31, relinquished his presenting role with Capital Breakfast in March, ten-years after joining the station as a relative unknown and seven-years after earing his promotion to the coveted early morning slot.

Now a household name with a string of TV and radio credits under his belt, Kemp - the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirley Holliman - is keen to step away from the spotlight before weighing up his next move, and with good reason. The presenter was devastated after close friend and colleague Joe Lyons - a Capital FM producer - took his own life in 2020, aged just 3

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roman Kemp reveals heartbreaking reason he quit radio job after friend’s suicideSian Welby breaks down in tears as she celebrates Roman Kemp’s last day – before he’s replaced by Jordan North in big money radio deal

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Roman Kemp reveals heartbreaking reason he has left radio jobMartin Kemp's radio star son left Captial Radio after ten years last week

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Capital radio suffers fresh blow days after Roman Kemp’s exit as Tallia Storm quits...Roman Kemp in tears as he says emotional goodbye on final Capital Breakfast show and thanks fans for ‘saving his life’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Capital radio star quits just hours after Roman Kemp’s emotional exitCapital FM has been hit with more chaos as another popular radio star has quit a day after Roman Kemp presented his last ever Breakfast show following ten years on air

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Shirlie and Martin Kemp's garden looks just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle'sThe parents of radio DJ Roman Kemp live in a stunning Victorian home

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Roman Kemp shares heartbreaking reason behind Capital FM exit after 10 yearsRoman Kemp has opened up about his decision to leave Capital FM after 10 years, saying he needs time for 'himself' after the tragic death of his producer friend Joe Lyons.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »