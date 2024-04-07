Roma's Dzeko lends teammate shorts for post-match interview

When Roma 's match-winner in the Derby della Capitale, Edin Dzeko , threw his shorts into the crowd as a memento, he lent a teammate a pair so he could keep his dignity in a post-match interview. Adidas had released a special jersey for the derby, teasingly promoted by Marco Delvecchio, a revered scorer in this rivalry.

Dzeko's gesture and the jersey launch tapped into '90s nostalgia.

Roma Dzeko Shorts Teammate Post-Match Interview Adidas Jersey '90S Nostalgia

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gigi Hadid's red Adidas trainers are trending - shop her exact pair for £90Red is spring’s top trending colour and Gigi Hadid’s crimson Adidas trainers are the perfect understated way to add it to your outfit. Shop her exact same pair for £90

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Sambas for the Adidas Gazelle — See PhotosGigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to make the switch from Adidas Sambas to the Gazelle, and she's convincing us to hop on the trend too.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Why are Germany and Adidas ending their iconic partnership?The German FA's decision to change their kit supplier to Nike has caused much debate — but has it all been blown out of proportion?

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Nike and adidas release new Euro 2024 kits for England, Scotland, Spain and moreNike and adidas have launched new home and away kits for their sponsored federations ahead of the 2024 Euros.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Germany ditching adidas 'lacks patriotism' say politiciansThe DFB have agreed a money spinning deal with Nike from 2027 but losing the iconic three stripes look has not gone down well.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Row erupts over German football team switching supplier from Adidas to NikeThe German Football Association's decision to ditch supplier Adidas for Nike is blasted by politicians.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »