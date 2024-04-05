Roku's TVs may show targeted ads when paused

Advertising seems to be everywhere. A necessary evil, perhaps, as our free time is gradually monetised in an effort to make those delicious bucks, pounds and Australian dollary-doos, and companies expect to, shock horror, make some cash from their users. However, if you thought you were safe from overt advertising while watching an ad-free streaming service or playing a game, Roku has different ideas.
The company has filed a patent that would allow its TVs to detect when you're paused while using an HDMI connected device, and show you a lovely targeted advert. The patent details several different methods of potentially detecting a "pause event" through an HDMI connected device, including using an onboard processor to identify a silent audio signal in combination with identical video frames that suggests the user is currently in an idle state (via
Roku Tvs Targeted Ads Pause Event HDMI Connected Device
