Rodrigo Muniz gives Marco Silva a selection headache with Fulham cup display

Fulham boss Marco Silva challenged Rodrigo Muniz to make the forward position his own after he scored in a 3-1 win at Ipswich to send them through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.

It was the performance of Brazil striker Muniz which caught the eye after his movement helped create Wilson’s ninth-minute opener from Bobby Decordova-Reid’s pass before the 22-year-old fired home in the 50th minute from Andreas Pereira’s cross.

“He came back and had a very good game against Tottenham in the first Carabao Cup match we have and he is taking his chances. So, he is always a candidate like the others, like Raul (Jimenez) and Carlos Vinicius. headtopics.com

While Silva was frustrated with Baggott’s headed consolation, he praised the application of his side.“It is true we did eight changes in our XI and even we probably needed more because we are going to play an early kick-off on Saturday, but in some positions it was impossible to do it.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was able to take plenty of positives from only their second defeat of the campaign. “It was always going to be a massive challenge irrespective of how the game went or which team we picked. headtopics.com

Fulham ease into quarter-finals with win at Championship high-flyers IpswichGoals by Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney denied Ipswich another top-flight scalp. Read more ⮕

Fulham ease into quarter-finals with win at Championship high-flyers IpswichGoals by Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney denied Ipswich another top-flight scalp. Read more ⮕

Ipswich 1-3 Fulham: Silva’s men overcome in-form Championship side in Carabao Cup last 16Goals from Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney helped Fulham overcome high-flying Ipswich Town 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

Ipswich Town 1-3 Fulham | Carabao Cup fourth round highlightsIpswich 1-3 Fulham Read more ⮕

Fulham vs Man United to see Premier League refereeing firstRebecca Welch will be on fourth official duty when Man United visit Fulham this weekend. It is the first time a female official has been appointed to the role in the Premier League Read more ⮕

Ipswich Town v FulhamPreview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Ipswich Town and Fulham. Read more ⮕