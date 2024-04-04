Rodri hails Man City's win over Aston Villa as one of their best performances

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes his side's 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night was one of their best performances of the season. Rodri opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the game, but City were pegged back thanks to Jhon Duran’s goal. It took until added time in the first half for Pep Guardiola’s side to restore their lead through Phil Foden. The academy graduate would go on to complete his hat trick in the second half, with his third goal a spectacular strike.
The win sees City keep pace with both Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. The Reds are in action tonight as they take on Sheffield United at Anfield. READ MORE: What Phil Foden did after hat-trick goal for Man City vs Aston Villa shows why he is world class READ MORE: Pep Guardiola has got just what he wants from improving Man City star After the game against Villa, where City avenged a 1-0 loss from earlier in the season, Rodri was full of praise for the performanc
