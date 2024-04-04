Rockstar to Add Bully and L.A. Noire to GTA+ Subscription Service

Rockstar will soon add some of its best Xbox games to its own GTA subscription service . The developer has announced it's bringing new games to GTA +, with Bully and L.A. Noire coming later this year, which means you'll be able to unlock the Bully : Scholarship Edition achievements and the L.

A. Noire achievements on the cheap.

Rockstar GTA Subscription Service Bully L.A. Noire Achievements Gaming

