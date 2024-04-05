Rochdale care home remains in special measures after damning report

A care home in Rochdale remains in special measures after a damning report from inspectors highlighting unaddressed trip hazards and choking risks . Meavy View care home was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission ( CQC ) in April 2023, and following an inspection in January and February 2024 they have retained the same rating. The CQC kept the Milkstone Road site in special measures again ’to protect people’ which means it will be kept under close review by the health watchdog.

The provider has been rated either requires improvement or inadequate at the last five inspections. As well as the home being re-rated as 'inadequate' overall, so have the ratings for being safe and well-led. The rating categories of effective and responsive have again been rated as ‘requires improvement’, and caring has been re-rated as 'good

