Robotic System Installed to Speed Up Prescription Processing at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals

A replacement robotic system is being installed in the Pharmacy departments at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, to help both Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital speed up prescription processing to get medication to patients, faster. The current system is 16 years old, and being replaced by a more modern, more efficient robot.

The update to the Royal Preston Hospital’s Pharmacy department comes on the back of upgrading the system at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, and once the ten-week project is complete, the trust says it will save valuable time for the Pharmacy team and bring greater efficiency to pharmacy processes. Once Pharmacy staff process the label for the medicine or input an order for stock, the robot selects the box from the shelves, scans it to ensure it is the right medication and transports it along a conveyer belt to a collection poin

