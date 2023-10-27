Robotaxi Safety Concerns Arise After Pedestrian Mishap

General Motors' autonomous car unit, Cruise, announced on X Thursday night that all its driverless car fleets nationwide will be halted after several collisions and a suspension of its license in California. 'The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust. Part of this involves taking a hard look inwards and at how we do work at Cruise, even if it means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult,' Cruise wrote in a post.

' On Tuesday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise's test permit for robotaxis, forcing each vehicle to have a human safety driver inside the cockpit if it wants to continue operating. This followed a collision with one of its vehicles earlier this month in downtown San Francisco.

Read more:

OilandEnergy »

Cruise blues: Robotaxi firm pauses all driverless operationsDecision comes after CA revokes firm's driverless license and NHTSA signal an investigation Read more ⮕

Safety work to start in Stoke-on-Trent following girl's road deathMinaal Salam was hit by a car in April 2022 outside her primary school. Read more ⮕

Bills Worry-O-Meter: What concerns our writers ahead of Thursday night vs. Bucs?Not all is well on One Bills Drive ahead of Thursday night. What should fans be concerned about the most? The Athletic breaks it down. Read more ⮕

Yousaf to ‘fully investigate’ concerns messages not handed to UK Covid InquiryHe was speaking after inquiry counsel Jamie Dawson KC said correspondence requested from the Scottish Government is still awaited. Read more ⮕

- with stores in Lancashire - issues warning after recalling some own-brand chorizo over listeria concernsSainsbury's is warning customers – including those at its Lancashire stores - not to eat one of its own-brand chorizo rings because of the possible presence of listeria. Read more ⮕

Leeds police issue statement as Garforth charity bonfire cancelled due to anti-social behaviour concernsLeeds police have issued a statement after an annual charity bonfire was cancelled due to anti-social behaviour concerns. Read more ⮕