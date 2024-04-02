Roberto De Zerbi not a leading candidate for Liverpool manager role

Roberto De Zerbi is not one of the leading candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. The Brighton head coach has been considered by the current Premier League leaders and was on an original list as they began the search to find the next man to fill Jurgen Klopp's shoes. The Liverpool hierarchy have turned their attention to other candidates and De Zerbi is not their focus.

According to Sky Germany, De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are the top two contenders for the Bayern Munich manager's job, now that Xabi Alonso has said he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has a high opinion of Brighton manager De Zerbi and Sky Germany understands he has an exit clause of €10m-€15m

