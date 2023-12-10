Robbie Williams: Searching for the Past

Robbie Williams, 49, reclines on a sofa in the deluxe waterfront suite of an Abu Dhabi hotel, curtains closed, a Chanel pearl necklace around his neck, lightly picked-at platters of exotic fruits within easy reach, searching YouTube for early Take That footage. He clicks, watches a little, then looks for something better.

At first glance, if someone burst in, this might look like some kind of classically tragic Sunset Boulevard-esque scene: the pop star adrift, forsaken by a present that he no longer understands and that no longer understands him, desperately seeking escape in the past and its more innocent glories; hopelessly trying to find his way back to someone he can never again be. Thankfully, no. If there have ever been Robbie Williams days like that, it wasn’t recently. What’s happening right now is practical homework and problem-solving. Tomorrow evening, Rob will be performing at a nearby arena. In his current stage show, there is a section where the onstage Robbie Williams milks comedy and pathos from talking the audience through his early year





EsquireUK » / 🏆 52. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

35 Unforgettable Fashion Choices From Robbie Williams’s Early Days Of FameAs Robbie Williams’s four-part Netflix documentary drops, revisit 35 of his most memorable fashion choices here.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Reason Gary Barlow chose to forgive Robbie Williams after 'dark feud'Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow were once the golden boys of British pop, but their feud saw Robbie leave Take That in 1996 and later admit that he felt 'vengeful'

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, 11, doesn't recognise her dad in rare momentRobbie Williams' 11-year-old daughter Teddy hilariously questions who is on the stage before realising it is her dad in her adorable cameo in the new Netflix docuseries

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Robbie Williams' huge net worth after Take That and solo fameAs Robbie Williams delights fans with an inside look at his life in a new Netflix documentary series, we take a closer look at his impressive net worth after Take That & solo fame

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Robbie Williams 'torn apart' when ex Nicole Appleton 'forced' to abort babyThe popstar was getting ready to become a dad for the first time with ex fiancée Nicole Appleton when her record label 'pressured' her into terminating the pregnancy.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises to Robbie Williams 25 years after dig'I was 19...and I am not being very kind...it bothered me for about 20 years.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »