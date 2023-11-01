Robbie Williams said he tried to end his life after pressure of fame took toll

Robbie Williams has spoken of his lowest point when he once “slashed his wrists” and wanted to end his life.

Robbie said: “Thank God mental health is being talked about in a different way. I read something that triggered me, somebody talking about celeb washing of mental illnesses. And celebs making mental health issues sexy. There is nothing sexy about taking a knife and slashing your own wrists that I did. We need to be careful about what we say and how we say it."

Robbie does not actually mention the incident on screen in his new Netflix series but he does hint at it and allows fans a warts and all look at his career, including footage showing him heading into rehab and being high on drugs, and a period when he was drinking every night. headtopics.com

In a new interview released at the weekend, Robbie also explained how difficult it was for him to make the new series and how he had to sometimes pause or fast forward some footage as he found it too painful.

Top news stories today Another section shows Robbie's mental health suffering as he is criticised heavily in the media. Thankfully, Robbie now finds himself in a much happier place, married to wife Ayda with four children. He said: “I do feel lucky to have my family. Right now I’d describe myself as a very happy hermit.” headtopics.com

