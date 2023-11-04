Robbie Williams Opens Up About Relationship with Geri Horner

Robbie Williams opens up about his relationship with Geri Horner and how she inspired the lyrics to his hit song Eternity. In his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Robbie reflects on his successful career and personal life. He expresses no regrets about his brief romance with Geri in the 90s and reveals that the lyrics to Eternity were a tribute to their relationship

. Robbie and Geri were rumored to be dating at the time, and Robbie even smuggled her out of his flat in a holdall to avoid the paparazzi. Although Robbie later got engaged to Nicole Appleton, he is now happily married to Ayda Field and they have four children together. The Netflix series delves into Robbie's past, featuring old footage, career stories, and discussions about his mental health struggles

