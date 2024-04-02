Robbery against 12-year-old boy sparks concern in Stretford

On the streets surrounding Lostock Circle, the hum of traffic is constant. Car after car whizzes along the M60 flyover above, either rushing past or turning off for one of Greater Manchester's busiest destinations. The Trafford Centre's domes loom beyond the high-rise flats which sit at the heart of The Circle, in Stretford. But away from the bustling shopping centre, a robbery against a 12-year-old boy this month has sparked concern.
His mum contacted the Manchester Evening News, describing how he was 'mugged in broad daylight' by a group of around eight youths outside the shopping parade on The Circle. "They surrounded him and took his aftershave and his brand new mountain bike," she said. READ MORE: "Our town's more than the 'new Didsbury'. We just don't know where it's going" "My son was so shaken up by the whole thing he couldn’t even talk after it. Crime in our area is getting out of hand. These lads are so brazen because they know nothing is being done these day
