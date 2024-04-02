Robbery against 12-year-old boy sparks concern in Stretford

On the streets surrounding Lostock Circle, the hum of traffic is constant. Car after car whizzes along the M60 flyover above, either rushing past or turning off for one of Greater Manchester's busiest destinations. The Trafford Centre's domes loom beyond the high-rise flats which sit at the heart of The Circle, in Stretford. But away from the bustling shopping centre, a robbery against a 12-year-old boy this month has sparked concern.

His mum contacted the Manchester Evening News, describing how he was 'mugged in broad daylight' by a group of around eight youths outside the shopping parade on The Circle. "They surrounded him and took his aftershave and his brand new mountain bike," she said. READ MORE: "Our town's more than the 'new Didsbury'. We just don't know where it's going" "My son was so shaken up by the whole thing he couldn’t even talk after it. Crime in our area is getting out of hand. These lads are so brazen because they know nothing is being done these day

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers survived Siege of Stretford then Man Utd icon Sir Alex showed his classThe stubborn set-up at the Theatre of Dreams sent the Scottish champions to bed that night with a cherished point.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police issue update after 'targeted suspected shooting' near Stretford MallArmed police were scrambled to the scene of the incident on Tuesday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police make third arrest after 'suspected shooting' near Stretford MallOfficers say they believe the incident was a 'targeted attack'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Corrie fans spot 'hilarious' Damon blunder in robbery scenes before arrestThere were dramatic scenes in the ITV soap as Damon followed his brother Harvey's orders

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Coronation Street favourite arrested by armed police after robberyDamon tries to reassure Sarah about his plans, but Sarah demands to know the truth. Damon reluctantly reveals the job he's doing is for Harvey. Sarah is stunned and horrified.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Nottingham student choked with own jumper during alleged robberyPolice say the student has since left the accomodation near the city centre out of fear

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »