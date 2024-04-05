Roadworks on A75 to Begin on Monday

Two weeks of roadworks will begin on the A75 on Monday. Amey is resurfacing a section of the Euroroute east of Castle Douglas near the junctions with the B794. Monday and Tuesday will see work begin, with temporary traffic lights in place during the day. From April 10 there will be an overnight convoy system in place until April 22 – although there will be no work on Sunday, April 14. The work will take place between 7pm and 6am each night.

And on April 10, 11 and 12, there will be no overnight access to the B794. Traffic coming from Corsock to the A75 should take the B794 to Old Bridge of Urr, turn left towards Clarebrand, left onto the B795 and on to the A75. Traffic heading towards Corsock should turn off at the B795 towards Laurieston and follow the route in revers

Roadworks A75 Amey Resurfacing Traffic Lights Overnight Convoy System Traffic Diversions

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Upcoming roadworks and road closures in Watford areaA selection of the planned roadworks and road closures in the Watford area in April 2024.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Daily horoscope: Monday, April 1, 2024 star sign readingsBrace yourselves because Mercury's hitting rewind.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Daily horoscope: Monday, April 1, 2024 star sign readingsBrace yourselves because Mercury's hitting rewind.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »