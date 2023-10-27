Roadworks on 8km section of A9 at Pitlochry to last 10 weeks

An 8km section of the A9 between Pitlochry and Killiecrankie will have overnight lane closures and convoy systems enforced over 10 weeks as part of road-marking works.
This is between the southern Pitlochry Junction and the start of the Pass of Killiecrankie dual carriageway at Faskally on the single carriageway section, and then on the dual carriageway section through the Pass of Killiecrankie.
The announcement comes after motorists voiced their anger on Monday at long tailbacks caused by the 19-week SGN pipeline replacement works further south at Dunkeld. “We’d like to apologise for the disruption caused to motorists and residents which occurred initially when phase two of our project began on Monday,” an SGN spokesperson said.“The project involves essential upgrade work to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the local area. headtopics.com
Regarding the upcoming Pitlochry-Killiecrankie project, there will be no works on Saturday or Sunday nights and between December 22 and January 7, 2024. During the project, there will be a requirement to close the northern Pitlochry Junction A924 slip roads (northbound and southbound) to safely refresh the lining and studs.Advanced warning signs will be installed at each slip road to communicate dates and times of when each slip road will be closed.
For the single to dual transitions at each end, these areas will be subject to night time two-way traffic lights with convoy. A reduced speed limit along with the temporary traffic lights will be setup on the approach to the site and traffic will be guided through the works, at 10mph, by the convoy vehicle. headtopics.com