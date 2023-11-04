Road Closure on Broomfield Road and Roddinghead Road

Broomfield Road will be shut from its junction with Roddinghead Road southbound for a distance of approximately 30 metres from Wednesday, November 22 until Tuesday, November 28. On top of that, Roddinghead Road will be closed from its junction with Broomfield Road Westbound for a distance of around 30 metres as well.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly.

We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCEMT: Wetheral drivers face weeks of roadworks disruptionCumberland Council says the daytime closure in Wetheral is needed to improve the road's 'durability'.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

BBCEMT: Warwickshire: Man in critical condition after being hit by lorryRoad closures are in place on the A46 - between the Oversley roundabout and Stratford Road.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Police close busy road as 'car hits person'Police have closed Wavertree Road and traffic is being diverted

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: M1 Nottinghamshire live updates as crash and lane closure causes long delaysDrivers on the M1 northbound at Worksop are being warned of lengthy journeys.

Source: nottslive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Perth Leisure Pool partly reopened following Cryptosporidium closureThe microscopic parasite which can cause diarrhea was discovered in the water a week ago

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BBCEMT: Petition to save local Boots pharmacy from closureResidents in North Bristol said the Boots chemist is vital for people without their own transport.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »