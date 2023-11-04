Road Closure on Broomfield Road and Roddinghead Road

Broomfield Road will be shut from its junction with Roddinghead Road southbound for a distance of approximately 30 metres from Wednesday, November 22 until Tuesday, November 28. On top of that, Roddinghead Road will be closed from its junction with Broomfield Road Westbound for a distance of around 30 metres as well.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly.
We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bbcemt | Read more »
Source: bbcemt | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: bbcemt | Read more »