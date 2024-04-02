Road closure in Wiltshire for A303 Stonehenge upgrade preparations

A section of the A360 in Wiltshire has been closed for three months as work gets underway to prepare for the A303 Stonehenge upgrade. It's shut between the junction of The Avenue and Longbarrow junction while underground cabling is put in to supply electricity for the construction work and tunnel.

Motorists are warned to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys as traffic is diverted via the A345 and sections of the A303 and A36.

